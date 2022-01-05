Fatima Madrigal gave birth to twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo 15 minutes apart, with Alfredo arriving at 11:45 pm on December 31, with Aylin following at 12:00am on January 1. KSBW’s Ariana Jaso shares her story.Jan. 5, 2022
Mom shares story of twins born in different years
