    Mom shares story of twins born in different years

    Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun

  • New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 just now reported missing

  • Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

  • Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

  • Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack

  • Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

  • North Carolina trooper, motorist die after roadside crash by brother during traffic stop

  • Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFL

  • Suspect accused of fatally shooting Illinois police sergeant captured

  • Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo

  • Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation

  • Mississippi police officer discovers son's body at shooting scene

  • School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge

  • Watch: Korean American anchor responds to racist message that sparked #VeryAsian hashtag

  • How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

  • New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

  • New York teacher arrested after allegedly giving Covid vaccine to 17-year-old

Mom shares story of twins born in different years

Fatima Madrigal gave birth to twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo 15 minutes apart, with Alfredo arriving at 11:45 pm on December 31, with Aylin following at 12:00am on January 1. KSBW’s Ariana Jaso shares her story.Jan. 5, 2022

