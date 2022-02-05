Moment Moroccan boy pulled from well after four days
A boy who was pulled from a well in Morocco has died, the country’s government said. Rescuers worked for four days to get the five-year-old out, and crowds unaware of his condition cheered as he was put into an ambulance.Feb. 5, 2022
