Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says

- Now Playing
Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says00:50
- UP NEXT
'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate change activists01:08
Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting01:05
How this artist is redressing absence of Black faces in the art world02:22
Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup01:22
How actor Michael Patrick Thornton is paving the way for disabled performers03:37
Tim Page, acclaimed Vietnam War photographer, dies at 7802:14
Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million00:58
U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia01:32
500-year-old art found inside walls of palace in Monaco04:57
Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered01:20
Broadway’s ‘A Strange Loop’ highlights similar experiences despite differences03:35
Orlando Museum of Art director out of job following FBI raid01:02
Texas man 'mad at his girl' destroys ancient art worth $5.2 million01:41
First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'04:50
Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa00:31
Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts01:32
Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million07:43
New Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit showcases over 200 new pieces02:43
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it03:31
- Now Playing
Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says00:50
- UP NEXT
'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate change activists01:08
Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting01:05
How this artist is redressing absence of Black faces in the art world02:22
Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup01:22
How actor Michael Patrick Thornton is paving the way for disabled performers03:37
Play All