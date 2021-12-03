IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Photos of underage girls in Jeffrey Epstein's home entered as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:31

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

  • Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged

    03:41

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    20:45

  • Waukesha Fire Department ordered evacuation of properties due to threat of condominium collapse

    00:36

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

  • Iowa high school basketball player faces felony charges for punching rival after game

    01:21

  • 17-year-old arrested after making threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

    01:17

  • Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

    06:06

  • Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

    05:45

  • Money, checks found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church by plumber

    01:25

  • Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers

    04:24

  • New York father arrested after 22-month-old son died from fentanyl, cocaine overdose

    00:57

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

Money, checks found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church by plumber

01:25

A plumber made a surprising discovery at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston when he found envelopes full of cash and checks behind a loose toilet. KPRC reports.Dec. 3, 2021

