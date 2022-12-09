IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

Mongolia's prime minister met with protesters in the capital Ulaanbaatar, vowing to solve the ‘stolen coal’ case after days of demonstrations.Dec. 9, 2022

