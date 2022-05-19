Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts, officials say

Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station09:06
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine03:12
- Now Playing
Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts, officials say02:19
- UP NEXT
Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena07:08
Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting00:59
G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis12:31
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off03:40
Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid02:42
Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million07:43
Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.03:33
Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv00:47
Speaker Pelosi leads Congressional delegation meeting Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv00:53
Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge02:53
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback08:22
What Americans should know as travel surges03:57
Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap00:53
Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin06:01
Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard04:17
Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station09:06
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine03:12
- Now Playing
Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts, officials say02:19
- UP NEXT
Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena07:08
Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting00:59
Play All