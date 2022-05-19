IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

  • Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 42

  • Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine

    Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts, officials say

    Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena

  • Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting

  • G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

  • Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

  • Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

  • Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million

  • Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

  • Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

  • Speaker Pelosi leads Congressional delegation meeting Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv

  • Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge 

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

  • What Americans should know as travel surges

  • Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts, officials say

Health officials say a man has been diagnosed with monkeypox in Massachusetts, which makes it the first confirmed case of the virus to be reported in the U.S. this year.May 19, 2022

