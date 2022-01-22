Monkeys escape into Pennsylvania woods after highway crash

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives12:41
Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley04:51
At least 1 NYPD officer dead, another in critical after shooting in Harlem01:59
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents 02:39
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage situation was an act of terrorism, hate crime03:11
D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton05:20
How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.01:51
U.S. stock market has worst week since 202003:16
Georgia pastor, wife arrested on false imprisonment charges, deny wrongdoing01:42
Man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials01:32
Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in notebook, FBI says01:00
Half the country hit by January deep freeze01:58
Connecticut family questions police handling of investigation into young woman's death02:01
New York couple arrested after hateful anti-immigrant rant targeting family on train01:38
Massachusetts Dunkin' customer flings hot coffee in man's face during mask dispute01:22
Synagogues face ethical dilemma to create safe space for all while protecting against antisemitism03:53
Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face01:43
USC issues new guidelines for Greek life after previously suspending all activities00:32
WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir01:47
How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy05:05
Monkeys escape into Pennsylvania woods after highway crash00:44
Authorities say “a handful” of monkeys escaped from a vehicle that was carrying around 100 after it was involved in an accident in Montour County, Pennsylvania.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives12:41
Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley04:51
At least 1 NYPD officer dead, another in critical after shooting in Harlem01:59
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents 02:39
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage situation was an act of terrorism, hate crime03:11
D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton05:20