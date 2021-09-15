More than 1,400 dolphins killed in traditional Faeroe Islands hunt
Disturbing video shows more than 1,400 dolphins killed in a single day off the coast of the Faeroe Islands, a North Atlantic archipelago that sits between Iceland and Norway. The slaughter of Atlantic white-sided dolphins, part of the century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt, is the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded and is sparking protests from environmental groups who say the hunt is cruel.Sept. 15, 2021