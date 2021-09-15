IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

More than 1,400 dolphins killed in traditional Faroe Islands hunt

Disturbing video shows more than 1,400 dolphins killed in a single day off the coast of the Faroe Islands, a North Atlantic archipelago that sits between Iceland and Norway. The slaughter of Atlantic white-sided dolphins, part of the century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt, is the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded and is sparking protests from environmental groups who say the hunt is cruel.Sept. 15, 2021

