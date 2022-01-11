More than 100 houses destroyed in fire in Chile

More than 100 houses were destroyed on Monday after a fire swept through a poor neighborhood in Iquique, Chile. Authorities said the cause of the fire is unknown, but there were no reports of injuries in the blaze.Jan. 11, 2022
