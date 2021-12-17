More than 20 people were feared dead after a fire broke out Friday in a building in Osaka in western Japan, fire department officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause.Dec. 17, 2021
More than 20 feared dead in fire in Osaka, Japan
