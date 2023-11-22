IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    More than 20 patients accuse retired pediatrician of sexual assault

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV's 'Judge Hatchett'

    01:44

  • First Lizzo concert since lawsuit filed against her is canceled

    03:00

  • Kevin Spacey speaks after being found not guilty of sexual offenses

    01:07

  • Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual offenses trial against him

    03:38

  • Abuse survivor reacts to Nassar stabbing

    02:03

  • YouTube star Colleen Ballinger facing backlash over alleged fan relationships

    02:24

  • New Jersey lawyer accused of Boston rapes faces new charges

    01:36

  • Kevin Spacey faces multiple charges of sexual offenses in London

    02:22

  • Women bringing Nevada lawsuit against Cosby explain new law that helps sexual abuse survivors

    05:13

  • Nine women sue Bill Cosby, accusing him of sexual assault

    01:40

  • Rhode Island state officials accused of racist, sexist behavior

    01:47

  • Dance instructor convicted of raping students sentenced to life in prison

    01:49

  • Texas school superintendent arrested in child sex sting

    03:00

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • Jackson Mahomes, brother of NFL MVP, charged with sexual battery

    01:45

  • Suspect arrested in connection with UC Berkeley sexual assaults

    01:59

  • Maryland attorney general accuses Baltimore Catholic Church of abusing over 600 children

    03:21

  • Investigation underway into female soldier's death at Fort Hood

    01:00

  • Former Fox News staffer speaks out on sexual harassment lawsuit

    03:23

NBC News Channel

More than 20 patients accuse retired pediatrician of sexual assault

01:26

Retired South Shore, Massachusetts, pediatrician Richard Kauff is facing charges after two former patients accused him of sexual assault. Now prosecutors say 22 others have come forward with similar complaints, including two minors. WBTS reports.Nov. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    More than 20 patients accuse retired pediatrician of sexual assault

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV's 'Judge Hatchett'

    01:44

  • First Lizzo concert since lawsuit filed against her is canceled

    03:00

  • Kevin Spacey speaks after being found not guilty of sexual offenses

    01:07

  • Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual offenses trial against him

    03:38

  • Abuse survivor reacts to Nassar stabbing

    02:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All