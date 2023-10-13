IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Early TODAY

More than a million Gazans told to move south by Israel

00:54

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports for Early Today.Oct. 13, 2023

