Morehouse valedictorian calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
May 19, 2024
NBC News

Morehouse valedictorian calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

00:44

The valedictorian for the Morehouse College class of 2024 called for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war during his speech in front of President Joe Biden. DeAngelo Jeremiah Fletcher's speech came before Biden delivered the college's commencement speech.May 19, 2024

