Morning Rundown with Ayman Mohyeldin: Monday, Jan. 1402:03
NBC News' Ayman Mohyeldin gives the top stories for Monday, Jan. 14.
Will Jeff Bezos’ divorce affect Amazon’s stock?02:45
White House officials inquired about military strike against Iran00:29
Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs reunites with family03:08
Pompeo meets with Saudis to discuss Jamal Khashoggi's murder01:25
Pressure builds on president over longest government shutdown ever02:56
Trump speaks out after explosive NYT, Washington Post reports04:32