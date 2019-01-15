WATCH LIVE: Confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee William Barr

Morning Rundown with Willie Geist: Tuesday, January 15

02:46

NBC News' Willie Geist gives the top stories for Tuesday, January 15.Jan. 15, 2019

  • Barr: Trump 'sought no assurances' from me

    01:41

  • Forecast: Massive storms to sweep across US

    01:11

  • House Republicans call for Steve King’s resignation

    02:08

  • Suspect in Jayme Closs kidnapping tried to take her twice before, complaint says

    02:54

  • Government shutdown leads to massive airport security lines

    03:19

  • Watch Live: Attorney general nominee William Barr testifies at Senate confirmation hearing

    00:03

