Morning Rundown with Yasmin Vossoughian: Wednesday, Jan. 2

01:37

NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian gives the top stories for Wednesday, Jan. 2.Jan. 2, 2019

  • Kelsey Berreth case: Details emerge on fiance’s alleged murder plot

    02:20

  • 911 call released in lion attack that killed 22-year-old intern

    02:34

  • Brother of American detained in Russia on spying charges speaks out

    01:55

  • Elizabeth Warren launches 2020 presidential exploratory committee

    03:12

  • Mitt Romney slams Trump’s character in new essay

    01:09

  • Congressional leaders head to White House for border wall briefing

    02:48

