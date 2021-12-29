Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close02:07
Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered the closure of Memorial, one the country’s most prominent human rights groups after a year of crackdowns. Sky News’ Diana Magnay reports.Dec. 29, 2021
