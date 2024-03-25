IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court
March 25, 202401:19
  • Now Playing

    Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Pope condemns Moscow concert attack as 'inhuman actions'

    00:48

  • Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack

    01:57

  • Putin vows to punish perpetrators after deadly Moscow concert attack

    00:54

  • U.S. warned Russia about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow

    01:36

  • Video inside Moscow concert hall shows terror as gunmen attack

    01:21

  • Dozens of casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    02:23

  • Video shows fire at scene of Moscow shooting attack

    01:07

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia

    05:43

  • NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as Russian presidential election begins

    01:08

  • President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war

    01:15

  • Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join an election day protest against Putin

    01:03

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

    01:39

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40

  • Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12

  • Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried from church

    00:30

Early TODAY

Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court

01:19

Four men suspected of carrying out a deadly attack at a concert hall just outside Moscow have appeared in court. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports for Early Today on how the four men showed signs of having been mistreated. March 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Pope condemns Moscow concert attack as 'inhuman actions'

    00:48

  • Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack

    01:57

  • Putin vows to punish perpetrators after deadly Moscow concert attack

    00:54

  • U.S. warned Russia about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow

    01:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All