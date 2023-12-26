IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mother and 4 children stabbed to death in France on Christmas Day

01:13

Four children and their mother were stabbed to death in their apartment in the town of Meaux, France, in what the local mayor described as “atrocious conditions.” The suspect, the children’s father, was arrested a day after the Christmas Day attack.Dec. 26, 2023

