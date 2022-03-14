IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Mother, baby die after Russian attack on Mariupol hospital

01:00

A pregnant woman who was rescued from the ruins of a bombed hospital in Mariupol on March 9 has died, along with her baby who was born by cesarean section, the surgeon who tried to save them said. Warning: viewers may find some scenes upsetting.March 14, 2022

