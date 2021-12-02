IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

  • Mother charged with murder after DNA helps identify 9-year-old found stuffed in duffle bag

    02:19

  • Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old

    02:32

  • How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years

    02:27

  • What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

    04:17

  • Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms

    03:00

  • Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

    03:48

  • First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    03:39

  • Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

    03:53

  • Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim

    02:35

  • Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, killed in Beverly Hills home

    02:10

  • Alec Baldwin speaks out on 'Rust' shooting

    02:42

  • First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.

    02:47

  • Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchair

    01:51

  • How one of America's largest railroads plans to avert future supply chain crises

    02:46

  • An up-close look at this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

    01:46

  • Teen suspect in Michigan high school shooting charged as adult

    01:34

  • Michigan school shooting suspect charged as sheriff provides new details on investigation

    04:58

  • Four dead, including police officer, in Georgia shootout

    01:31

NBC News Channel

Mother charged with murder after DNA helps identify 9-year-old found stuffed in duffle bag

02:19

The body of 9-year-old Haley Mae Coblentz was found last year, but only recently identified. Her mother, Shawna Browning, and another woman are now charged with murder. KGW's Alma McCarty reports.Dec. 2, 2021

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

  • Mother charged with murder after DNA helps identify 9-year-old found stuffed in duffle bag

    02:19

  • Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old

    02:32

  • How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years

    02:27

  • What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

    04:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All