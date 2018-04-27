Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Crime & Courts
Mother, Daughter recall fighting off Golden State Killer
A mother and daughter targeted by the Golden State Killer describe the terrifying night they fought for their lives. KCRA's Walter Makaula reports.
Crime and Courts
Watch Golden State Killer suspect arraigned on murder charges01:37
Prosecutors used genealogy website to track down 'Golden State Killer'01:35
Mother, Daughter recall fighting off Golden State Killer02:32
How DNA from genealogy websites led to Golden State Killer arrest02:39
Bill Cosby accuser Lili Bernard: ‘I didn’t expect this moment to happen’04:05
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault after years of accusations03:10
Play All
Best of NBC News
Best of NBC News
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.