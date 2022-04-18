Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home

- Now Playing
Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home01:19
- UP NEXT
Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods00:16
Bomb scare forces evacuation at Boston's Logan Airport01:25
Man arrested after South Carolina mall shooting fired in self-defense, his lawyer says01:40
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead01:29
South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured02:11
Utah man found guilty in the murder of 2 teens01:34
NBC4 Washington anchor, reporter Wendy Rieger dies from brain cancer at 6504:20
Yorkie in Florida dies saving his family from rattlesnake02:01
At least 12 injured after shooting at South Carolina mall01:12
Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man01:46
Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers06:10
43-vehicle pileup closes Florida freeway00:39
Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice02:37
Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting03:09
New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting03:22
Colorado wildfire forces evacuations00:47
Florida man convicted of killing wife, three kids02:05
Violent carjacking in Chicago leaves 61-year-old man in a coma01:19
Surveillance video appears to show driver run over woman after minor traffic accident01:26
- Now Playing
Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home01:19
- UP NEXT
Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods00:16
Bomb scare forces evacuation at Boston's Logan Airport01:25
Man arrested after South Carolina mall shooting fired in self-defense, his lawyer says01:40
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead01:29
South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured02:11
Play All