    Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare'

Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’

The mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, who was identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub, said she still cannot believe her son was killed. Sabrina Aston remembered Daniel as a child who always loved to laugh.Nov. 21, 2022

