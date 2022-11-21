- Now Playing
Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’00:54
- UP NEXT
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico01:56
GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community05:08
Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight01:57
Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards but Club Q shooting casts shadow00:49
Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub02:15
Four Idaho students fatally stabbed while sleeping, autopsies reveal02:15
Community gathers for vigil after Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting01:58
Witness describes fearing for life during Colorado Springs shooting01:42
Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown01:07
Thousands gather to honor 3 UVa football players murdered01:50
Raleigh Christmas parade cancelled after little girl struck, killed by vehicle pulling float00:51
Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'02:28
Primary care doctors report burn out04:14
L.A. driver who struck sheriff recruits released from jail01:46
Police: Man found dead after Maryland apartment blast that injured 14 likely caused fire02:52
Winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast03:35
55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving01:31
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case01:41
College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe03:08
- Now Playing
Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’00:54
- UP NEXT
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico01:56
GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community05:08
Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight01:57
Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards but Club Q shooting casts shadow00:49
Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub02:15
Play All