Mother of 10-year-old shot after bike race speaks out

- Now Playing
Mother of 10-year-old shot after bike race speaks out02:13
- UP NEXT
How the Stanley cup craze has become a viral sensation03:32
Colorado Supreme Court building broken into by armed man01:36
Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation02:17
Winning Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million sold in Michigan01:35
Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say01:57
Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaking out after release from prison02:25
Police say driver likely intentionally targeted crowd in deadly crash outside concert01:41
Police say driver in fiery Rochester crash has no connection to terrorist group01:29
Utah police rescue exchange student after 'cyber kidnapping'01:27
Claudine Gay steps down as Harvard University president03:05
Florida dive team locates remains of woman missing since 201202:45
Rochester police believe suspect acted deliberately in deadly car crash02:22
Video shows car engulfed in flames after collision in Rochester, N.Y.00:43
Hawaiian surfer dies after shark encounter off coast of Maui02:07
Meet the Texas six-year-old savant who joined a high-IQ society02:04
Colorado mom arrested for allegedly killing two of her children01:55
What new laws are in effect in 202401:42
December marked all-time high in border crossings02:04
Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza03:27
- Now Playing
Mother of 10-year-old shot after bike race speaks out02:13
- UP NEXT
How the Stanley cup craze has become a viral sensation03:32
Colorado Supreme Court building broken into by armed man01:36
Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation02:17
Winning Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million sold in Michigan01:35
Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say01:57
Play All