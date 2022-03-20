IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 5 L.A. County deputies injured in helicopter crash

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats

    00:56

  • Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles

    00:45

  • Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction

    01:44

  • Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly

    01:30

  • Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias

    02:30

  • Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two

    01:11

  • 'It's been a struggle': Acid attack survivor speaks out 1 year later

    02:04

  • Unarmed New Jersey man paralyzed in police shooting files lawsuit

    01:33

  • Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial

    00:22

  • Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online

    00:23

  • Florida bus driver 'saved lives' during deadly shooting

    01:30

  • Florida drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter after woman falls to her death

    02:26

  • 'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad

    00:49

  • DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom

    01:49

  • Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store

    03:05

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May

    01:11

  • Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary'

    03:34

  • Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

NBC News Channel

Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn

01:35

Authorities in Wisconsin say Karin Luttinen is being accused of abandoning her newborn's body inside a garbage bag on the side of a road near the town of Theresa. WTMJ’s Taylor Lumpkin reports.March 20, 2022

  • At least 5 L.A. County deputies injured in helicopter crash

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats

    00:56

  • Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles

    00:45

  • Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction

    01:44

  • Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All