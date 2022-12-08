IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother of girl killed by FedEx driver: ‘I was robbed of watching her grown up’

The mother of a 7-year-old girl killed by a FedEx driver in Texas spoke out about losing her daughter. Maitlyn Gandy said, “I was robbed of watching her grow up.” Dec. 8, 2022

