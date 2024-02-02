‘Bring her back to me’: Mother of missing Gazan girl asks for her safe return

Wissam Hamadah, the mother of a missing 6-year-old girl from Gaza, begs for her safe return after contact was lost with ambulance crews. Hind Rajab was trapped in a car with the dead bodies of six of her extended family members after the group encountered fire. Hind was split up from her mother as the already-displaced family was fleeing from the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.Feb. 2, 2024