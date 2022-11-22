IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother of missing Georgia toddler arrested, accused of murder

    01:49
Mother of missing Georgia toddler arrested, accused of murder

01:49

Police arrested Leilani Simon, 22, after suspected human remains were found during the search for her son Quinton. WSAV's Brett Buffington reports.Nov. 22, 2022

