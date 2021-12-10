Mother of teen basketball player accused of ‘instructing’ daughter to punch other player

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mother of teen basketball player accused of ‘instructing’ daughter to punch other player01:59
Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting01:38
Jussie Smollett found guilty in hate crime hoax trial01:10
Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime03:02
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography02:48
'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena07:57
Closing arguments delivered in Jussie Smollett alleged hate crime hoax trial02:28
Gunmen on jet skis fire shots on beach in Cancun03:58
Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife01:23
Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter01:40
Mother of Daunte Wright is first witness to testify in Kim Potter trial07:13
Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole for killing pregnant wife Laci Peterson03:19
Investigators identify creator of 'anthony_shots' social media account cited in Delphi teen slayings investigation01:15
Murder charges filed in brutal Baltimore church stabbing01:55
Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter02:35
Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says02:19
Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son02:56
Investigators chasing new lead in 2017 murders of Indiana teen girls03:57
Alleged victim testifies in Maxwell's involvement with Epstein abuse04:19
Jussie Smollett trial in alleged hate crime hoax wrapping up03:26
Mother of teen basketball player accused of ‘instructing’ daughter to punch other player01:59
Latira Hunt was accused of telling her teenage daughter to hit another player during a basketball game in California. KNBC's Vikki Vargas reports.Dec. 10, 2021
Mother of teen basketball player accused of ‘instructing’ daughter to punch other player01:59
Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting01:38
Jussie Smollett found guilty in hate crime hoax trial01:10
Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime03:02
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography02:48
'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena07:57