'It's all gone': Mother surveys home, trailer park after Louisiana tornado

- Now Playing
'It's all gone': Mother surveys home, trailer park after Louisiana tornado00:52
- UP NEXT
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts03:28
Aerial video shows Oklahoma homes destroyed by suspected tornado01:36
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?01:30
Winter storm brings blizzard conditions as it sweeps across US02:12
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect01:16
Coast-to-coast winter storm set to bring snow, rain, ice02:19
Massive storm system sweeps West with heavy snow, high winds01:33
Heavy rains lead to deadly floods in Lisbon, Portugal00:22
Erosion reveals 1800s shipwreck on Florida beach01:47
How FedEx races to keep up with record online shopping03:35
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edges closer to main highway01:01
Residents evacuate after Indonesia's highest volcano erupts00:54
Ukrainians rebuild in preparation for brutal winter02:40
Residents fear Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption might block main highway01:01
Mauna Loa lava flow could last for weeks, scientist says00:52
Mississippi residents share tornado survival stories03:18
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power02:54
Deadly tornado outbreak hits South, leaving fields of debris03:07
Tornado outbreak across South destroys homes, knocks out power02:59
- Now Playing
'It's all gone': Mother surveys home, trailer park after Louisiana tornado00:52
- UP NEXT
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts03:28
Aerial video shows Oklahoma homes destroyed by suspected tornado01:36
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?01:30
Winter storm brings blizzard conditions as it sweeps across US02:12
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect01:16
Play All