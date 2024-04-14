IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game
April 14, 202403:32
  • Now Playing

    Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Caitlin Clark makes ‘SNL’ appearance during ‘Weekend Update'

    01:52

  • Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud

    01:30

  • Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani

    04:24

  • South Carolina-Iowa title game breaks record with 18.7 million viewers

    04:39

  • Olympian Sky Brown talks new book, shares insights for Paris 2024

    04:55

  • Hyped for hoops: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Final Four!

    06:04

  • Middle school athletes talk spotlight on women’s basketball

    02:48

  • Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash

    01:38

  • Travis Kelce confirms he will join Taylor Swift on European tour

    00:45

  • Iowa-LSU game shatters women’s basketball record with 12.3 million viewers

    04:05

  • These are the top-rated baseball movies in every state

    01:15

  • Girls high school wrestling becoming one of the fastest growing sports

    02:58

  • 3-point line incorrectly drawn before Elite Eight women's games

    02:27

  • Race car driver parlays video game expertise into real-life NASCAR success

    01:44

  • Dallas police reportedly seeking Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice

    01:22

  • Examining sports gambling's rise in popularity with teens

    03:44

  • NFL approves new kickoff rules to boost returns and improve safety

    03:41

  • Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town

    02:11

  • Shohei Ohtani says interpreter stole from his account and 'told lies'

    01:45

NBC News

Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game

03:32

A man jumped in front of a young boy at an Ohio hockey game when a puck came flying into the audience. After the event, the boy's mother Asia Davis took to social media to track down the hero from the game. George Solis talks with Davis and the man who saved her son.April 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Caitlin Clark makes ‘SNL’ appearance during ‘Weekend Update'

    01:52

  • Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud

    01:30

  • Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani

    04:24

  • South Carolina-Iowa title game breaks record with 18.7 million viewers

    04:39

  • Olympian Sky Brown talks new book, shares insights for Paris 2024

    04:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All