  • Nancy Pelosi signs book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    'An end of an era': Mourners camp out on procession route for queen's casket

    King Charles III greets pet corgi while meeting mourners in Belfast

  • Crowd applauds arrival of queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in moving moment

  • Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla

  • The new line of succession: Where the royal family members stand

  • Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death

  • Queen’s reign brought UK-Irish tensions to a ‘neutral place:’ analyst

  • Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

  • Military bands, carriages rehearse for procession of queen's casket

  • Mourners in Edinburgh stand in line through the night to pay respects to queen

  • Time 'to move on' Australian lawmaker says as allegiance sworn to King Charles

  • Scotland pays first farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

  • Thousands line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for Queen Elizabeth’s farewell

  • Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II around the globe

  • Former British colonies have mixed reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

  • Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

  • Watch: Queen’s children stand royal vigil beside her coffin in Edinburgh

  • Watch: Protester dragged from crowd after heckling Prince Andrew

  • Queen's 4 children walk behind her coffin as it arrives at St. Giles

'An end of an era': Mourners camp out on procession route for queen's casket

Crowds of people camped out overnight in order to watch the ceremonial procession later Wednesday when the coffin Queen Elizabeth II will be taken from Buckingham Palace to lie in state at Westminster Hall.Sept. 14, 2022

