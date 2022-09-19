IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Queen Elizabeth’s coffin begins journey to Westminster Abbey

  • Watch: Royal family arrives at Westminster for queen's funeral

    Mourners from Houston, Texas, wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    'Friends forever': Last two mourners in line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

  • Watch last public mourners file past Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

  • The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

  • More than a billion expected to watch the queen’s funeral

  • A moment of silence for the queen

  • Ukraine’s first lady pays royal respects at Westminster Hall

  • President Biden and first lady pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

  • Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death

  • Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles

  • How US’s special relationship with UK will evolve with King Charles

  • What to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday

  • Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’

  • Mourners for Queen Elizabeth II in good spirits despite cold, long line to see lying in state

  • Watch archive footage of U.K. state funerals since 1910

  • MET plans to deploy greatest number of officers in its history for Queen’s funeral

  • Prince William and Harry hold vigil at Westminster

  • Mourners line up for 24-hour wait to view Queen’s coffin in London

Mourners from Houston, Texas, wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Melinda Hickie had traveled from Houston, Texas, with friends to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in London. Sept. 19, 2022

