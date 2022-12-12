IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Mourners gather after teen killed during West Bank raid

People gathered in the West Bank city of Jenin for the funeral of a sixteen-year-old girl who was killed during a shootout in an Israeli raid targeting Palestinian suspects. Jana Zakaran was on her roof when she was shot during an exchange of fire. Her family had been searching for her and found her body on the roof of their home after the Israeli troops withdrew, the official Palestinian news agency reported. Israeli authorities said they were aware of the incident and that an investigation was underway.Dec. 12, 2022

