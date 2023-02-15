IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mourners gather to honor MSU shooting victim Alexandria Verner

Mourners gather to honor MSU shooting victim Alexandria Verner

Hundreds of people gathered in Alexandria Verner’s hometown of Clawson, Michigan, to light candle and reminisce about the Michigan State University junior who was among those killed in Monday’s shooting on the East Lansing campus. Those in attendance also observed a 24-second moment of silence to honor Verner, a basketball player at Clawson High School who wore jersey number 24.Feb. 15, 2023

