Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy  

‘God save the King!’: Enthusiastic crowds greet Charles near Buckingham Palace01:26
Watch: Princes William and Harry on joint walkabout to meet crowds at Windsor01:37
- Now Playing
Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy01:17
- UP NEXT
Lawmakers in U.K. Parliament pledge allegiance to King Charles III01:11
Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game00:21
Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert00:20
Writer behind Queen’s cameos says she could have been an actor01:35
‘The Crown’ pauses production out of respect to Queen Elizabeth00:35
What is a queen consort? Camilla's new title and role explained02:29
Behind the American obsession with British royalty01:32
How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign02:40
Will grief over Queen Elizabeth's death unite a divided royal family?02:24
Will Harry and Meghan bring Lilibet and Archie to Queen’s funeral?02:21
President Biden confirms attendance to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral01:46
Will the British public warm to King Charles III?02:30
A look at the crucial weeks ahead for the British monarchy02:37
Scotland mourns Queen Elizabeth, as funeral preparations begin01:52
Savannah Guthrie shares moving displays of gratitude for Queen03:24
Charles III proclaimed king at Accession Council ceremony in St. James's Palace02:22
Charles officially proclaimed King alongside Camilla and William03:39
‘God save the King!’: Enthusiastic crowds greet Charles near Buckingham Palace01:26
Watch: Princes William and Harry on joint walkabout to meet crowds at Windsor01:37
- Now Playing
Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy01:17
- UP NEXT
Lawmakers in U.K. Parliament pledge allegiance to King Charles III01:11
Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game00:21
Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert00:20
Play All