IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mourners pay respects to Shinzo Abe ahead of private funeral

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before

    07:31

  • Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48

  • Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple

    01:41

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave

    00:48

  • Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests

    03:34

  • Sri Lankan protesters occupy president’s house, wait for leaders’ resignations

    01:03

  • Watch: Man rescued from shelled apartment building in Ukraine

    00:59

  • Shinzo Abe’s party gets surge of support in polls after assassination

    01:05

  • Blinken pays tribute to Shinzo Abe, expresses ‘condolences of the American people’

    00:53

  • Chinese security personnel clash with protesters outside bank

    01:20

  • Mass shooting in Soweto tavern kills 15 people

    01:17

  • Russian rocket attack on apartment building kills many

    01:33

  • Body of Shinzo Abe returned to residence in Tokyo

    01:15

  • Sri Lankan protesters swim in presidential pool after storming residence

    00:41

  • Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

  • Nuns expelled from Nicaragua in latest effort to silence groups speaking out against government

    03:06

NBC News

Mourners pay respects to Shinzo Abe ahead of private funeral

01:01

Mourners paid their respects to Shinzo Abe at Zojoji Temple on Tuesday ahead of a private funeral for the assassinated former Japanese prime minister. Abe was shot last week during a campaign event in the western Japanese city of Nara and was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a hospital.July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mourners pay respects to Shinzo Abe ahead of private funeral

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before

    07:31

  • Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48

  • Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple

    01:41

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All