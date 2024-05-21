IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Crowd of mourners surround a truck carrying the remains of the Iranian president
May 21, 202400:48
    Crowd of mourners surround a truck carrying the remains of the Iranian president

Crowd of mourners surround a truck carrying the remains of the Iranian president

Mourners lined the streets of the Iranian city of Tabriz to bid farewell to President Ebraham Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash. The crash killed all eight people aboard the Bell 212 helicopter.May 21, 2024

