MTP NOW July 1 — Gov. Jay Inslee, Cheney’s Wyoming Debate, Abortion battle moves to states

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) joins Meet the Press NOW to talk about his meeting with President Biden on abortion rights. Kansas City Star’s Katie Bernard, Louisville Courier Journal’s Deborah Yetter discuss the abortion battle in Kansas and Kentucky. Eugene Daniels, Symone Sanders and Sara Fagen join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Michael Gerrard, professor and climate advocate, talks about the impacts of the Supreme Court’s decision reducing the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon dioxide.July 1, 2022