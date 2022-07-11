MTP NOW July 11 — Biden under pressure; Patrick Gaspard; 2024 presidential race outlook

President Biden faces pressure from within his own party as he prepares for a trip to the Middle East, marking one year since pulling out of Afghanistan. Patrick Gaspard pushes back on polling showing most Democrats do not want Biden to run for re-election in 2024. Sahil Kapur and Vaughn Hillyard preview the upcoming January 6th hearings. Nicholas Wu, Sara Fagen and Xochitl Hinajosa discuss America’s leadership vacuum. Ali Arouzi reports on new strikes and civilian deaths in Ukraine. Dr. Kavita Patel explains what Americans need to know about the latest coronavirus variant.July 11, 2022