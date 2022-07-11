MTP NOW July 11 — Biden under pressure; Patrick Gaspard; 2024 presidential race outlook

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color photo is here

  • UP NEXT

    'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

    05:47

  • White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal

    03:01

  • President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

    02:15

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

    01:51

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

    04:46

  • Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

    08:40

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:08

  • Highland Park sheriff's office confirms 7th parade shooting death

    02:37

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW July 11 — Biden under pressure; Patrick Gaspard; 2024 presidential race outlook

49:10

President Biden faces pressure from within his own party as he prepares for a trip to the Middle East, marking one year since pulling out of Afghanistan. Patrick Gaspard pushes back on polling showing most Democrats do not want Biden to run for re-election in 2024. Sahil Kapur and Vaughn Hillyard preview the upcoming January 6th hearings. Nicholas Wu, Sara Fagen and Xochitl Hinajosa discuss America’s leadership vacuum. Ali Arouzi reports on new strikes and civilian deaths in Ukraine. Dr. Kavita Patel explains what Americans need to know about the latest coronavirus variant.July 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

    05:47

  • White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal

    03:01

  • President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

    02:15

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All