MTP NOW July 12 — Jan. 6th witness testimony; Trump’s potential criminal liability; Biden’s Middle East trip

Dramatic testimony from Tuesday’s January 6th hearing reveals former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and alleged tampering with hearing witnesses. Carol Lam and Carol Leonnig analyze the case presented by the Jan. 6th committee and Trump’s potential criminal liability. John Podhoretz and Basil Smikle join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. President Biden prepares to depart for his Middle East trip as pressure mounts at home.July 12, 2022