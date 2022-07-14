MTP NOW July 14 — Biden nosediving in the polls; Jan. 6 legal fallout; Ukraine under siege

Former President Trump says he's "made a decision" on 2024: how that shakes up the midterm picture as President Biden hits his lowest ever approval ratings. Chuck Rosenberg analyzes the legal fallout of the latest witness tampering allegations made against Trump and the DOJ's case against him so far. Eugene Daniels, Adrienne Elrod and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW political panel. Ukraine faces more bombardment from Russia, as Bucha mourns its dead. And President Biden's Middle East trip continues, with the stage set for a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince this weekend. July 14, 2022