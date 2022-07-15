MTP NOW July 15 – Biden meets with MBS; Manchin deals another setback; New report from DHS

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pres. Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman amid pressure to quell high gas prices as inflation soars. Carol Lee, David Ignatius and Amb. Dennis Ross discuss the outcome of the meeting. Plus: The president’s remaining domestic agenda is all but dead after Sen. Joe Manchin pulls support for the latest climate and economic package. Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill and John Bresnahan discusses the potential impact heading into the midterms. Pete Williams has the latest on deleted texts by the Secret Service regarding January 6th and Shaq Brewster delves into Wisconsin Democrats’ fight to take on Ron Johnson. Eugene Robinson, Rick Tyler and Kayla Taushe join the panel to talk the potential domestic political implications of the president's Middle East trip.July 15, 2022

