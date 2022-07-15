MTP NOW July 15 – Biden meets with MBS; Manchin deals another setback; New report from DHS

- Now Playing
MTP NOW July 15 – Biden meets with MBS; Manchin deals another setback; New report from DHS50:09
Meet the Wisconsin Democrats competing to take on incumbent GOP senator Ron Johnson06:38
DHS IG briefs Jan. 6 committee on erased Secret Service texts02:37
Biden fist bumps MBS after once vowing to make Saudi Arabia a 'pariah' state02:16
New report details human rights violations in Ukraine03:58
Returning to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal would be a ‘temporary sealant,’ says Haass01:14
Rosenberg: DOJ keeping close eye on investigation as new Trump allegations emerge06:57
Jan. 6 committee leader confirms Trump tried to contact a former White House employee01:32
Trump’s 2024 ambitions rattle Republicans’ focus on midterms01:56
Sen. Manchin’s warning to Democrats about reconciliation sets off ‘alarm bells’ on Capitol Hill01:06
Biden’s Middle East trip could show ‘escalatory situation with Iran,’ fmr. Obama security adviser says06:48
Uvalde victims’ families respond to video showing attack and police response02:34
Latest Uvalde footage shows 'lack of leadership and lack of courage' by police, Cavanaugh says04:33
Democrats must ‘make the case’ to Manchin on reconciliation after inflation report, WH adviser says01:34
White House looks for ‘reset’ in Saudi Arabia as criticism grows at home03:56
Panel: GOP support for fmr. Pres. Trump is declining11:01
Jan. 6 Cmte. focuses on potential witness tampering, alleged ties with extremist groups in hearing16:57
Jan. 6 hearing unveils ‘unhinged’ White House meeting02:56
'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects05:47
White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal03:01
