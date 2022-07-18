MTP NOW July 18 — Sen. Markey; Democrats meddle in GOP primaries; Key Republicans make endorsements

The Uvalde school board prepares to meet tonight after a report on the shooting was released. The attacker in the 2018 Parkland, Fla. shooting faces sentencing. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tells Meet the Press NOW climate legislation could happen soon if Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) supports the reconciliation bill. Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill on the January 6th committee’s preparations for what is expected to be the biggest hearing so far. Nicholas Wu, Sarah Chamberlain and Cornell Belcher join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Columbia University Climate Change Law Center founder Michael Gerrard talks about what climate action the White House could take as heat waves sweep the globe.July 18, 2022