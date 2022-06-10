IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

  • Jeh Johnson: Jan. 6 committee ‘all but said that … Trump is guilty of being involved in an effort at a coup’

    01:28

  • The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?

    04:22

  • 'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report

    01:39

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'

    01:08

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) witnesses loopholes in our background check system first hand.

    00:39

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

  • Jan. 6th Committee grappling for public's attention with latest public hearings

    07:23

  • 'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Gisele Fetterman: ‘I think we have done a superb job on transparency’

    03:21

  • Kornacki: Tuesday's results 'increases the suspense' for next week's test of Trump's influence

    04:01

  • Clyburn’s message to Democrats: ‘Stop sloganeering’ and ‘focus on people’

    01:56

  • Gun violence testimony moves some, but ‘Congress is really good at doing nothing’

    06:10

  • Clyburn: Second amendment doesn’t give the right to ‘buy weapons of war’

    08:28

  • Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy

    01:01

  • Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley faces first primary challenge in 40 years

    03:39

  • St. Louis Mayor: ‘We have to get guns off our streets. Period.’

    05:24

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 10 — Rep. Jayapal, Pete Williams, Bob Pisani, & Jeffrey Edmonds

49:35

After the January 6th committee’s first hearing, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) talks about Congressional reaction to new evidence that was presented. CNBC’s Bob Pisani shared analysis for future interest rate hikes after another report of high inflation. Ali Vitali, Pete Williams, Jake Sherman and Jeh Johnson discussed the fallout after new January 6th evidence. Jeffrey Edmonds shared an update on Russia’s offensive within Ukraine. June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

  • Jeh Johnson: Jan. 6 committee ‘all but said that … Trump is guilty of being involved in an effort at a coup’

    01:28

  • The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?

    04:22

  • 'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All