IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'

    07:05

  • Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

    03:44

  • Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

    02:09

  • 'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

    08:49

  • Senate reaches deal on gun reform

    01:22

  • Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

  • Johnson on how first Jan. 6 committee public hearing sounded like a criminal trial

    01:28

  • The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?

    04:22

  • 'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report

    01:39

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'

    01:08

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) witnesses loopholes in our background check system first hand.

    00:39

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

  • Jan. 6th Committee grappling for public's attention with latest public hearings

    07:23

  • 'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Gisele Fetterman: ‘I think we have done a superb job on transparency’

    03:21

  • Kornacki: Tuesday's results 'increases the suspense' for next week's test of Trump's influence

    04:01

  • Clyburn’s message to Democrats: ‘Stop sloganeering’ and ‘focus on people’

    01:56

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 13 — Sen. Martin Heinrich, Jan. 6th Committee latest and Stephanie Ruhle

50:50

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) shares the latest on gun regulation negotiations. Guad Venegas speaks with Nevada GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown. Stephanie Ruhle says interest rate hikes will come more quickly as recession fears grow. Jonathan Allen reports from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as Republican primary voters sour on Liz Cheney. June 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'

    07:05

  • Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

    03:44

  • Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

    02:09

  • 'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

    08:49

  • Senate reaches deal on gun reform

    01:22

  • Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All