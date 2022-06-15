IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 15 — Stephanie Ruhle & Kayla Tausche, Daniel Yergin, Guad Venegas & Vaughn Hillyard

49:34

The Federal Reserve raises its benchmark interest rate and gas prices hit historic highs. Chuck speaks with Stephanie Ruhle, CNBC’s Kayla Tausche and former Department of Labor Chief Economist, Betsey Stevenson talk whether the Biden Administration can take to prevent a recession. Daniel Yergin, energy expert and S&P Global Vice Chairman, explains why gas prices hit historic highs but oil hasn’t. Eugene Daniels, Symone Sanders and Jim Dornan talk about the primary results and the political impact of the January 6th committee investigation. Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.June 15, 2022

