MTP NOW June 17 — Gov. Jared Polis, Amb. Bill Taylor, Pete Williams on the Watergate break-in at 50

President Biden told the Associated Press that “people are really, really down.” Chuck speaks with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) about how the Biden White House could reverse the country’s malaise. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor says the Russia-Ukraine war could stretch another year. Susan Page, Maria Teresa Kumar and Michael Steele join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Pete Williams looks back on the 50th anniversary of Watergate.June 17, 2022