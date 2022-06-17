MTP NOW June 17 — Gov. Jared Polis, Amb. Bill Taylor, Pete Williams on the Watergate break-in at 50

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Pete Williams on Watergate break-in: 'Still don't have answers'

    06:50

  • Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Chuck: ‘Voters want to know that their elected leaders can get things in control’

    03:23

  • Colorado governor to Biden: Drop Trump tariffs and suspend the federal gas tax

    01:58

  • Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports

    03:08

  • Here are the key quotes from day 3 of Jan. 6 hearings

    05:08

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

    00:36

  • Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday

    02:08

  • GOP operatives hope Jan. 6 hearings disqualify Trump without hurting party

    02:20

  • Street in front of Saudi Arabian embassy officially renamed after late journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    00:36

  • S.C. primary illustrates fine line for Trump critics in midterm elections

    02:48

  • Federal Reserve, employers face 'big questions' on housing prices amid shifting labor preferences

    01:46

  • Jan. 6th witness: Trump 'knew better and exploited' election

    03:00

  • Rep. Mike Johnson slams Democrats for focusing on Jan. 6 hearings

    00:55

  • Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary

    07:01

  • ‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries

    09:34

  • GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I won't support Trump in 2024 unless he has 'apologized to the country'

    00:50

  • ‘Divergent paths’ for two incumbent Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers

    01:57

  • GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’

    09:13

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 17 — Gov. Jared Polis, Amb. Bill Taylor, Pete Williams on the Watergate break-in at 50

50:12

President Biden told the Associated Press that “people are really, really down.” Chuck speaks with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) about how the Biden White House could reverse the country’s malaise. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor says the Russia-Ukraine war could stretch another year. Susan Page, Maria Teresa Kumar and Michael Steele join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Pete Williams looks back on the 50th anniversary of Watergate.June 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Pete Williams on Watergate break-in: 'Still don't have answers'

    06:50

  • Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Chuck: ‘Voters want to know that their elected leaders can get things in control’

    03:23

  • Colorado governor to Biden: Drop Trump tariffs and suspend the federal gas tax

    01:58

  • Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports

    03:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All